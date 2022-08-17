Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Update

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 66,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 646,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,136,000 after purchasing an additional 70,782 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,863,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average is $108.75. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

