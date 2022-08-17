DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Update

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

DocGo Price Performance

About DocGo

DCGO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,683. DocGo has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

