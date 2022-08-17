Dogelon Mars Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.33 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Dogelon Mars coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $199.86 million and $5.33 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00037376 BTC.
About Dogelon Mars
Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars.
Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars
Receive News & Updates for Dogelon Mars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogelon Mars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.