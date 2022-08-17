Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.83. 758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,168. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

