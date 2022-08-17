Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.14.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 42.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.