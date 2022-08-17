Donu Market Capitalization Hits $269,181.77 (DONU)

Donu (DONU) traded down 67.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Donu has a market capitalization of $269,181.77 and $20.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Donu has traded up 1,390.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000445 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000750 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003440 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00063565 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Donu Profile
Donu (DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh. The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito.
