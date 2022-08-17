Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 333,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DIIBF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$17.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

DIIBF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

