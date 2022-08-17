Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Update

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 407,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4,038.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.52. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

