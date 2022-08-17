Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Up 7.3% in July

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DEI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,846. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,608,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 340.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after acquiring an additional 924,195 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 783,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.