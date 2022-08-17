Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Update

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
DEI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
