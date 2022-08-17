Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Update

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 228.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

