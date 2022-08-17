Douglas J. Carlson Sells 3,394 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $59.81. 891,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,610. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

