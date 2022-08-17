Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,514,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Dover by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.89.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

