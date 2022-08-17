DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ DPCS remained flat at $10.00 on Wednesday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPCS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

