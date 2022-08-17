Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of DGNU stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,075. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

