Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days. Currently, 18.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 4.0 %

DFH traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.54 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

