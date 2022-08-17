Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days. Currently, 18.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 4.0 %
DFH traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.24.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.54 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
