DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in DTE Energy by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE remained flat at $136.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,281. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average is $127.55. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.