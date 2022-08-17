Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 313.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,329. Duluth has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $302.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTH. StockNews.com lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also

