Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Down 8.0% in July

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Currently, 20.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,906,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,643,688. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after buying an additional 170,180 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE BROS traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.80. 14,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BROS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.