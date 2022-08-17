Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 342,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Dyadic International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International Price Performance

DYAI stock remained flat at $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Dyadic International

Separately, Dawson James cut Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

