Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DLNG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

See Also

