Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Down 9.8% in July

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DYNT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of DYNT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. 54,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,617. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62,340.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

