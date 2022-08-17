Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 90.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DX opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $733.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Dynex Capital

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at $15,107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 4,879.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 93,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

