Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DXGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 90.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DX opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $733.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Dynex Capital

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at $15,107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 4,879.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 93,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.