e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Position Increased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.7 %

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $5,877,974.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,502.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $5,877,974.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,502.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 501,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,742,954. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ELF opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 1.67. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

