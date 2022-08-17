Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading Down 13.1%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) traded down 13.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.24 and last traded at $48.25. 7,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 395,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.54.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $677.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $235,897.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 80,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

