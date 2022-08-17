Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In other news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,427.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $42,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,427.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,300.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

GRF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

