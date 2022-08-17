EasyFi (EZ) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

EasyFi (EZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $855,338.90 and approximately $46,876.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 61.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004293 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00067386 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network.

Buying and Selling EasyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

