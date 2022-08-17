eBoost (EBST) Achieves Market Cap of $398,491.37

eBoost (EBST) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $398,491.37 and $72.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00257570 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000969 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000388 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

