eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 346,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in eGain by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in eGain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in eGain by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Stock Down 0.7 %

About eGain

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,326. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $298.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.33 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

