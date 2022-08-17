eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Up 11.1% in July

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Stock Performance

EHTH traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. 352,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,023. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on eHealth to $8.50 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

