Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) PT Lowered to $21.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,882,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,101. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after purchasing an additional 650,715 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,162,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,258,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,523,000 after purchasing an additional 639,879 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

