Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. 1,564,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,896. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Eldorado Gold

A number of research firms recently commented on EGO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

