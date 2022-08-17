Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $2,895,276.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,905,430 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 917.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 968.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 135,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 332.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 39,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,347. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

