Ellipsis (EPS) Hits Market Cap of $128.65 Million

Ellipsis (EPS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $128.65 million and $1.94 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 723,701,572 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken.

Ellipsis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

