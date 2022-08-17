ELYSIA Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. ELYSIA has a market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,361.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00128786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066699 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELYSIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

