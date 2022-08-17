Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Embecta Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of EMBC opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56. Embecta has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $49.00.
Embecta Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embecta (EMBC)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.