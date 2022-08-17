Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Embecta Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of EMBC opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56. Embecta has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Embecta Company Profile

EMBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Embecta from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

