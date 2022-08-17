Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Update

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Encompass Health by 83.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 55,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,948. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

