Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.42. 1,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 167.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth $420,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

