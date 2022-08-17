Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Up 6.0% in July

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 311,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Endava Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of DAVA traded down $4.34 on Wednesday, reaching $108.39. 663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.69. Endava has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Endava by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 23.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 17.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Endava Company Profile

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

