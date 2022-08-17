Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Update

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EDR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 32.36.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down 0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 23.83. 817,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,777. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is 24.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 458,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 144,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 458,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 144,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total value of 1,878,896.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,912. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

