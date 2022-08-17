Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,056,800 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 2,254,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 142.8 days.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 0.1 %

Endeavour Mining stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. 1,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,022. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.58.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.