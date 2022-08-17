Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Short Interest Update

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,590,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 41,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENDP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Endo International in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endo International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 303.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 855,145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Endo International by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 111,380 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Endo International by 44.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 66,966 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Endo International by 161.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 263,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Trading Down 23.3 %

About Endo International

Endo International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 233,920,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,605,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. Endo International has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

