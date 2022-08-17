Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Sells $29,440.80 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,052.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Energous Stock Performance

Energous stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 814,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.71. Energous Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 4,120.80% and a negative return on equity of 82.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energous by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Energous by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Featured Articles

