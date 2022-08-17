Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Up 7.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock to $15.00. The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 30,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 820,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NRGV. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,727,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth about $21,416,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,474,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,857,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,461,000.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Further Reading

