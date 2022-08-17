Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Eneti Stock Performance

Eneti stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Eneti had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eneti will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eneti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 84.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

