Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of ENPH traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $292.16. 69,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,733. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 204.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.01. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $308.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

