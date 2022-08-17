Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after buying an additional 174,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.48. The company had a trading volume of 40,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.01. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $308.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 204.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

