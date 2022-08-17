Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,200 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 624,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Ensysce Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of ENSC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,242,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.
Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile
