Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,200 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 624,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ENSC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,242,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

