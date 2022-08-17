Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Shares Down 16.7%

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 132,378 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 131,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Entourage Health Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$15.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 824.58.

Entourage Health Company Profile

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

