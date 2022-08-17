Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Update

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Activity
In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 45,448 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,679.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Stock Performance
Shares of EVC stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.92.
Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Entravision Communications Company Profile
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
