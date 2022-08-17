Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Update

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 45,448 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,679.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Further Reading

