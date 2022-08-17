EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 700 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,592 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 554,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 387,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,218,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,767,060 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,127,000 after buying an additional 372,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.